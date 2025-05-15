Baby with rare illness makes history with gene-editing treatment!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - An infant with a rare condition has become history's first patient to be treated with a personalized gene -editing technique that raises hopes for other people with obscure illnesses , doctors said Thursday.

The tiny pioneer is KJ Muldoon, now a 9-and-a-half-month-old boy with chubby cheeks and big blue eyes.

Shortly after birth, he was diagnosed with a rare and serious condition called CPS1 deficiency.

It is caused by a mutation in a gene that produces an enzyme key to liver function, and prevents people with it from eliminating certain kinds of toxic waste produced by their metabolism.

"You Google 'CPS1 deficiency' and it's either fatality rate or liver transplant," the baby's mother, Nicole Muldoon, says in a video released by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where the baby was treated.

With the prognosis grim, doctors suggested something that had never been done before: a personalized treatment to fix the baby's genome using what amounts to a pair of molecular scissors – the technique called Crispr-Cas9, which earned its creators the Nobel prize for chemistry in 2020.

The boy's father said he and his wife faced an impossible decision.

"Our child is sick. We either have to get a liver transplant or give him this medicine that's never been given to anybody before, right?" said Kyle Muldoon.

In the end, they agreed to have the child treated with an infusion created just for him to fix his genetic mutation – incorrect DNA letters in the several billion that make up the human genome.