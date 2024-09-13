Can the fall of Easter Island teach us about our own environmental crisis?

Two recent scientific studies have cast doubt on a popular theory that the ancient residents of Easter Island suffered a societal collapse because they overexploited their natural resources . Now scientists think their story could help us in our own environmental crisis.

Easter Island, located in the Pacific Ocean 2,300 miles from the coast of Chile, is best known for the enigmatic "moai" stone statues of humans carved by the Rapanui people.

A widespread theory popularized by historians including author Jared Diamond claimed that the Rapanui deforested the small island – which is known to have once been covered in palm trees – to keep supporting the flourishing culture of its more than 15,000 inhabitants.

The sudden lack of resources is said to have triggered a brutal period of famine and warfare that escalated into cannibalism and ended in a demographic and cultural collapse.

This event in the 1600s abruptly brought an end to the creation of new moai statues – or so the story goes.

When Europeans first arrived at the island in 1722, they estimated there were only around 3,000 inhabitants.

This tale of ecological suicide – or "ecocide" – by the Rapanui "has been presented as a warning tale for humanity's overexploitation of resources," according to the authors of a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

The international team of experts in population genetics tried to find signs of societal collapse using an advanced statistical tool that reconstructs the genomic history of a people.

They analyzed the genomes of 15 Rapanui who lived between 1670 and 1950 – and found no sign of a societal collapse, which would have caused a sudden reduction in genetic diversity.

"Our genetic analysis shows a stably growing population from the 13th century through to European contact in the 18th century," said study author Barbara Sousa da Mota of the University of Lausanne.

"This stability is critical because it directly contradicts the idea of a dramatic pre-contact population collapse."

The research also shed light on contact between the island's residents and Native Americans well before Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas – another controversial moment in the history of the Polynesian people.