Myth busted! Alpha males are actually rare in the world of primates, scientists find

New research this week contradicted the commonly held idea that males dominate females among primates, revealing far more nuanced power dynamics in the relationships of our close relatives. © Unsplash/@inspiredimages

"For a long time we have had a completely binary view of this issue: we thought that a species was either dominated by males or females – and that this was a fixed trait," Elise Huchard, a primatologist at the University of Montpellier in France, told AFP.

"Recently, this idea has been challenged by studies showing that the truth is much more complicated," said the lead author of a new study published in the journal PNAS.

The French-German team of researchers combed through scientific literature for interactions between male and female primates that revealed their hierarchical relationships.

These included aggression, threats, and signs of dominant or submissive behaviour, such as when one primate spontaneously moved out of the way of another.

Over five years, the team gathered data from 253 populations across 121 primate species, including a range of monkeys, lemurs, tarsiers, and lorises.

They found that confrontations between members of the opposite sex were much more frequent than had been previously thought. On average, more than half of these interactions within a group involved a male and a female.

Males clearly dominating females, which was defined as winning more than 90% of these confrontations, was only observed in 17% of the populations. Among this minority were baboons and chimpanzees, which are the closest living relatives to humans.

Clear female domination was recorded in 13% of the primate populations, including lemurs and bonobos.

This meant that for 70% of the primates, either males or females could be at the top of the pecking order.