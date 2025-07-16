7.3-magnitude quake detected off the coast of Alaska, tsunami warning issued

Alaska - A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami warning, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the tremor was located about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of the island town of Sand Point, with a depth of 20.1 kilometers, USGS said.

Authorities issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska peninsula after the quake.