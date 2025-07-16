Fired up! Icelandic volcano erupts for the ninth time since the end of 2023

Reykjavik, Iceland - A volcano erupted on Wednesday in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest, weather authorities said, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023.

Handout picture released on Wednesday by the Public Defense Department of the State Police Commissioner in Iceland shows lava and smoke erupting from a volcano near Grindavik on the Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes. © Handout / Public Defense Department of the State Police / AFP

Live video feeds showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office saying that it began just before 4:00 AM (0400 GMT).

The weather agency later in the day reported that the main fissure was estimated to be 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) long, and that a second smaller fissure, about 500 meters long, had opened up nearby.

Due to high levels of gas pollution in the air, residents were advised to stay indoors.

Broadcaster RUV reported that the nearby fishing village Grindavik had been evacuated, as had the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's famed tourist spot.

Police Commissioner Margret Kristin Palsdottir, told the broadcaster that the evacuation of the some 100 people staying in the village had gone smoothly.

Palsdottir also said they had prevented some tourists from entering the area.

"Of course, we understand that this is a fascinating event, especially for tourists who are not as accustomed to it as we are," Palsdottir said.

Geophysicist Benedikt Ofeigsson told RUV that the eruption didn't seem as big as earlier ones and was in a good location as it wasn't near any infrastructure.

The previous eruption to hit the area was in April, and a risk assessment published on Tuesday didn't expect another eruption until this autumn.