Afghanistan's massive flash floods kill hundreds of people, UN says

Afghanistan - More than 200 people were killed in flash floods that ripped through multiple Afghan provinces, the United Nations said on Saturday, as authorities declared a state of emergency and rushed to rescue the injured.

Afghan people gather along a road following a flash flood after a heavy rainfall in Feroz Nakhchir district of Samangan Province on May 11, 2024. © ATIF ARYAN / AFP

Heavy rains on Friday sent roaring rivers of water and mud crashing through villages and across agricultural land in several provinces, with northern Baghlan one of the hardest hit.



More than 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan alone, the UN's International Organization for Migration told AFP.

In one district, Baghlani Jadid, up to 1,500 homes were damaged or destroyed and "more than 100 people died," Mohammad Fahim Safie, the National Program Officer leading IOM's emergency response said, citing government figures.

Officials from the Taliban government had said 62 people had died as of Friday night.

"Hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods," government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted to X on Saturday.

He did not differentiate between the numbers of dead and injured, but told AFP dozens had been killed.

Rains on Friday also caused heavy damage in northeastern Badakhshan province, central Ghor province, and western Herat, officials said.

Emergency personnel were rushing to rescue injured and stranded people, according to the defense ministry.

"In addition to human casualties, these floods have also caused huge financial losses to the people," said Ahmad Seyar Sajid, head of the natural disasters management department in northern Takhar province, where he estimated 20 people have died in the flooding.