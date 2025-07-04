Inter-American court says states must protect people from climate change in "groundbreaking" ruling

San Jose, Costa Rica - The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that countries belonging to the Organization of American States (OAS) have an obligation to take "all necessary measures" to protect populations from climate change .

Inter-American Court of Human Rights President Nancy Hernandez Lopez provides a non-binding advisory opinion regarding unified climate action in San Jose, Costa Rica, on July 3, 2025. © REUTERS

The decision means that around 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean that recognize the court's jurisdiction must undertake legal reforms that could increase the requirements imposed on businesses, something environmentalists have long advocated.

"States must adopt all necessary measures to reduce the risks arising... from the degradation of the global climate system," the Costa Rica-based court said in response to a request submitted by Colombia and Chile.

It underlined that "the right to a healthy environment" is included among the rights protected by the American Convention on Human Rights.

The court is an autonomous legal institution that interprets and applies the American Convention, which has been ratified by more than 20 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Peru. The US – an OAS member state – has not ratified the convention.

The court said countries must "adopt legislative and other measures to prevent human rights violations committed by state and private companies."

"States must urge all companies domiciled or operating in their territory to adopt effective measures to combat climate change and its impacts on human rights," it said.