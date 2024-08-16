Climate disaster survivors push Justice Department to investigate Big Oil in powerful letter

Washington DC - More than 1,000 survivors of climate -related disasters and 9,000 allies have signed a new letter urging the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the fossil fuel industry.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has once again been asked to open an investigation into the fossil fuel industry's climate-related crimes. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The burning of fossil fuels has racked up enormous profits for fossil fuel companies while stoking the fire of climate change and driving increasingly lethal extreme weather events that have destroyed lives, property, and livelihoods," the signatories wrote.

The letter was addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and facilitated by Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Public Citizen.

"While our stories and experiences are diverse, the fossil fuel industry’s misconduct is a consistent throughline," the letter states.

"Some of us have lost our homes and property, our businesses, and our entire communities to climate-driven disasters. Some of us have suffered from repeat climate disasters, making recovery even more difficult, or even out of reach. And some of us have suffered the unspeakable loss of our neighbors, friends, and family members – all at the hands of an industry that has the power to change course but instead chooses to persist in an extremely dangerous course of conduct causing catastrophic harm, just as predicted."

"We call on the Department of Justice to investigate the crimes of the fossil fuel industry. Victims and survivors of the industry-caused climate crisis deserve justice."