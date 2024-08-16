Climate disaster survivors push Justice Department to investigate Big Oil in powerful letter
Washington DC - More than 1,000 survivors of climate-related disasters and 9,000 allies have signed a new letter urging the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the fossil fuel industry.
"The burning of fossil fuels has racked up enormous profits for fossil fuel companies while stoking the fire of climate change and driving increasingly lethal extreme weather events that have destroyed lives, property, and livelihoods," the signatories wrote.
The letter was addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and facilitated by Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Public Citizen.
"While our stories and experiences are diverse, the fossil fuel industry’s misconduct is a consistent throughline," the letter states.
"Some of us have lost our homes and property, our businesses, and our entire communities to climate-driven disasters. Some of us have suffered from repeat climate disasters, making recovery even more difficult, or even out of reach. And some of us have suffered the unspeakable loss of our neighbors, friends, and family members – all at the hands of an industry that has the power to change course but instead chooses to persist in an extremely dangerous course of conduct causing catastrophic harm, just as predicted."
"We call on the Department of Justice to investigate the crimes of the fossil fuel industry. Victims and survivors of the industry-caused climate crisis deserve justice."
Survivors seek to hold Big Oil accountable
The letter represents the latest effort to hold Big Oil accountable for its role in driving extreme weather events, which are growing increasingly common amid the global climate emergency.
Signatories included Jenny Sebold, a resident of Montpelier, Vermont, whose livelihood was destroyed in devastating floods last year.
"I’m a single mom of three who used all my savings to realize my dream of opening my clothing store and flower shop. The floods took everything," Sebold said in a statement shared by Public Citizen.
"The hardest is watching what it’s like for my kids. They are retraumatized every time there’s a flood warning. In fact, the whole community feels that way," she continued.
"And sometimes I have to make choices no parent should have to make – last month, I chose between groceries and sending my son to hockey camp. I just couldn’t tell him no. So I was hungry, but I’m still here."
"Meanwhile the rich oil execs get to keep making piles of money. It’s wrong. They’ve got to be held accountable and help rebuild the communities that have been impacted."
Last May, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Jamie Raskin called on the Justice Department to investigate the fossil fuel industry following the release of a 60-page congressional report on Big Oil's efforts to avoid accountability for climate change.
Cover photo: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP