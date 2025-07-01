EPA employees accuse Trump administration of "ignoring" science in scathing letter of dissent

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is "ignoring the scientific consensus to benefit polluters," hundreds of Environmental Protection Agency employees said in a letter of dissent Monday, accusing the government of undermining the EPA's core mission.

EPA chief Lee Zeldin has been accused of endangering public health in a new letter signed by hundreds of agency employees. © Rebecca DROKE / POOL / AFP

The scathing letter, signed by more than 200 current and former officials and their supporters, accused EPA chief Lee Zeldin of enacting policies dangerous to both humans and the environment.

"The decisions of the current administration frequently contradict the peer-reviewed research and recommendations of Agency experts," said the letter.

"Make no mistake: your actions endanger public health and erode scientific progress – not only in America – but around the world."

Under Zeldin, the EPA has worked to deliver Trump's campaign promises of lifting environmental regulations, boosting fossil fuel production, and cutting clean energy spending.

The letter identifies five main areas of concern, including the increasing politicization of the agency, the reversing of programs aimed at marginalized communities, and the "dismantling" of the agency's Office of Research and Development.

It described the agency's communications under Zeldin as being used "to promote misinformation and overtly partisan rhetoric."

"This politicized messaging distracts from EPA's core responsibility: to protect human health and the environment through objective, science-based policy."

As an example, the letter cited official communications that likened "climate science to a religion."