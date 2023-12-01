COP28 draft calls for fossil fuels to be reduced or eliminated

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Negotiators released the first draft of a UN agreement on climate action Friday calling for fossil fuels to be reduced or eliminated, setting up a fierce fight at the COP28 talks in oil-rich UAE.

World leaders pose for a group photo during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 1, 2023. © COP28 / Mahmoud Khaled/Handout via REUTERS

Divisions over the future of fossil fuels have already surfaced at the COP28 talks and proposals for their "phasedown/out" contained in the draft prepared by the UK and Singapore will be highly contentious.



Calls for the inclusion of explicit curbs on coal, oil, and gas in a final agreement have gained momentum, but any effort to limit fossil fuel use will encounter strong opposition.

Over the next two weeks in Dubai, representatives from nearly 200 nations will haggle over the draft details in the hope of adopting a final resolution to limit planet-heating emissions.

Observers say debate over the terms "phaseout" and "phasedown" will follow, but the inclusion of such language at the outset of COP28 was significant.

"It is more ambitious than anything ever tabled at COP27, so even having it among the options is a big step up," said Lola Vallejo, an expert from French climate think tank IDDRI.