COP28 summit sees launch of "loss and damage" fund, but concerns over funding remain

Dubai, UAE - The UN's COP28 climate summit opened with the launch of a "loss and damage" fund, which drew praise and hundreds of millions of dollars, but also warnings that much more is needed to help vulnerable nations.

"We have delivered history today," the UAE's COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber told delegates who stood and applauded after the decision's adoption in Dubai.



The announcement was followed immediately by financial pledges totaling $513 million – to which the US, by far the biggest polluter in history, only contributed $17.5.

After years of dragging their feet on the issue, wealthy nations backed the fund in a landmark agreement at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, last year.

Its launch on the first day of COP28 follows fraught negotiations on the mechanics of the fund, which will be housed at the World Bank on an interim basis.

"This sends a positive signal of momentum to the world," Jaber said.

He said it was "the first time a decision has been adopted on day one of any COP and the speed in which we have done so is also unique, phenomenal and historic."

"This is evidence that we can deliver. COP28 can and will deliver," he added.