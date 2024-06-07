Early heat waves shatter records with scorching temperatures

Los Angeles, California - Scorching temperatures broke early summer records in the western US, before the region's first major heat wave of the year eased slightly Friday.

Millions of people in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas have been under excessive heat warnings this week.

While the region is accustomed to sweltering heat, climate change worsened by human activity has led to more extreme weather, and the current heat wave has been historically early.

Las Vegas recorded 111 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, marking the earliest date in the year that temperature has ever been reached.

"The past few days have been HOT," observed the city's National Weather Service, publishing a lengthy list of locations where daily records have tumbled.

Among them, the notoriously scorching Death Valley desert reached 122F.

An excessive heat warning is in place until Saturday in Las Vegas, where libraries have been converted into cooling stations for residents to escape the furnace, and some events have been forced to move indoors.