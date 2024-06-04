Dangerous heatwave sparks health warnings as temperatures pass 120 degrees

Los Angeles, California - A dangerous heatwave was building over parts of the western US Tuesday, with forecasters warning of rocketing temperatures in an early taste of a possibly brutal summer for the region.

The mercury was expected to top out at well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with some areas experiencing highs as much as 30 degrees above normal for this time of year.



Southwestern desert areas and California's Central Valley fruit basket were set to be particularly unpleasant, the National Weather Service warned.

"Widespread temperature records are expected to be tied or broken across much of the aforementioned areas," the agency said.

Temperatures in Death Valley were set to hit a deeply uncomfortable 122F on Thursday, while Las Vegas could be baking in 112F heat.

Forecasters issued excessive heat warnings for parts of Nevada, Arizona and California, with the heat expected to spread further inland as the week goes on.

"Little overnight relief will make for dangerous conditions for those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," the NWS said.

California's Environmental Protection Agency said certain groups were particularly at risk.

"Extreme heat is an invisible but dangerous consequence of climate change, and California's outdoor workers, seniors, and children are particularly vulnerable," it wrote on social media.