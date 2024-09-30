Endangered whales sightings by New York spark concern

Long Island, New York - Scientists are ringing the alarm after a group of at least 82 North Atlantic right whales were spotted off the coast of Long Island, in a potentially dangerous location for the embattled mammals.

Scientists have found an unusual population of North Atlantic right whales near New York. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Whale spotting in New York?

North Atlantic right whales are more typically found much further north during the summer, usually off the coast of New England and in colder Canadian waters.

But the swimmers were seen in late July and August, in an unusual area.

The New England Aquarium observed the whales via research flights that flew south of Long Island. On one particular flight, researchers saw 56 North Atlantic right whales.

A large population this far from their usual seasonal habitat is a concern for marine scientists, who worry about the potential for further population decline, especially seeing as the period from 2017-now is seen as an "Unusual Mortality Event" by the NOAA.

"This multi-month grouping of whales south of Long Island is very unusual," said Katherine McKenna, a research scientist from the Anderson Cabot Center who was aboard several of the survey flights.

"It was a lot. They were concentrated in such a small area," CBS cited McKenna as saying. "There'd be several whales on one side of the plane, and then off to the other side there'd be double that."

Under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the North Atlantic subspecies of the right whale has been listed as endangered since 1970. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there are only about 360 of them left in the wild.

This means that a population of approximately 80 of the creatures makes up about a quarter of the total number of North Atlantic right whales not held in captivity.