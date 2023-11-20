Enormous carbon footprint of wealthy elite revealed in new report

Oxford, UK - The richest 1% of the global population are responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the world's poorest two-thirds, or 5 billion people, according to an analysis published Sunday by the nonprofit Oxfam International.

Youth activists protest governments' failure to rein in carbon emissions amid an ever-worsening global climate crisis. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

While fighting the climate crisis is a shared challenge, not everyone is equally responsible and government policies must be tailored accordingly, Max Lawson, who co-authored the report, told AFP.



"The richer you are, the easier it is to cut both your personal and your investment emissions," he said. "You don't need that third car, or that fourth holiday, or you don’t need to be invested in the cement industry."

Climate Equality: A Planet for the 99% was based on research compiled by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), and it examined the consumption emissions associated with different income groups up to the year 2019.

It was published as world leaders prepare to meet for climate talks at the COP28 summit in Dubai later this month. Fears are growing that limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius could soon be impossible to achieve.

Among the key findings of this study are that the richest 1% globally – 77 million people – were responsible for 16% of global emissions related to their consumption.

That is the same share as the bottom 66% of the global population by income, or 5.11 billion people.

The income threshold for being among the global top 1% was adjusted by country using purchasing power parity – for example, in the United States the threshold would be $140,000, whereas the Kenyan equivalent would be about $40,000.