Florida prepares for landfall of rapidly-intensifying Hurricane Helene

Thousands of residents on Wednesday began evacuating parts of coastal Florida as the state braces for Hurricane Helene, forecast to barrel ashore as a powerful, potentially deadly storm. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Helene strengthened into a hurricane mid-morning in the Gulf of Mexico and is "expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the Southeastern United States," the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its latest bulletin.



Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 miles per hour with higher gusts.

"Additional strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening," the NHC added.

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for nearly all of Florida's 67 counties, mobilized the National Guard, and positioned thousands of personnel ahead of possible search and rescue, power restoration, and road clearing operations.

After brushing Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, home to multiple tourist hotspots including Cancun, Helene could roar ashore as a major Category 3 or even more powerful Category 4 hurricane on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale, the Florida Division of Emergency Management warned.

Ten Florida counties have announced mandatory partial evacuation orders, while two have ordered the evacuation of all residents.

DeSantis said at least 12 healthcare facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes, have already begun evacuations, and more are expected to follow.