Florida's toxic red tide algae sounds alarm as Governor Ron DeSantis urged to declare emergency

Tallahassee, Florida - Scientists and environmentalists in Florida are calling on the state's Governor Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency over the toxic red tide algae invading the southwest coast.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been asked to call an emergency as record amounts of toxic red tide algae invade Florida's southwest. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire & IMAGO/Depositphotos

Activists are asking DeSantis to follow several other countries which have declared emergencies and taken action to combat a mass red tide algae outbreak that may have begun in the Gulf of Mexico when Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through the region last year.

Red tide algae is a toxic and microscopic algae which can "bloom" into a bright red color near the surface. It is considered dangerous to humans and has been known to kill marine animals and cause severe skin irritation.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been tracking red tide over the last few months, and has noticed a huge growth that may be linked to the deaths of dolphins and fish along Florida's beaches.

Massive outbreaks of red tide algae like the one currently affecting Florida will not just have an impact on local wildlife, but also on tourism due to the dangers posed to beachgoers by the toxic organism.