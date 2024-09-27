Hurricane Helene batters southeast coast as deaths confirmed in Florida and Georgia

Alamo, Georgia - A tornado killed two people in Georgia, the state's governor said Friday, as Hurricane Helene churned into the state after causing one death in Florida when it barreled ashore in the southeastern US.

Hurricane Helene hit Georgia, where at least two people were killed in a tornado, before weakening into a tropical storm. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Tornado warnings had gone out across northern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas before the powerful hurricane made landfall late Thursday.



The US National Hurricane Center warned of "catastrophic winds" and life-threatening storm surge and heavy rains from the hurricane, even as it weakened as it moved inland.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said two people died in the city of Alamo, urging "all Georgians to brace for further impact from Helene, remain vigilant, and pray for all those affected" in a post on X.

Local media had reported a man and a woman died when a trailer was picked up by a tornado, citing Wheeler County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Adams.

"The trailer was taken across the highway by the tornado, hitting two vehicles, before landing in a field," WTOC-TV news reported.