Forever chemicals are back on the table for Trump's EPA

Washington DC - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Donald Trump nominee Lee Zeldin is systematically dismantling protections and bans against forever chemicals and other dangerous substances.

The Trump administration's EPA is systematically removing bans on highly toxic forever chemicals, opening the door for future contamination. © IMAGO/Newscom World

A variety of bans are reportedly being revoked by Trump's EPA, including mercury in personal care products, perfluoroalkoxys (PFAS) in cooking equipment, and a variety of other forever chemicals.

Forever chemicals are synthetic chemicals used in various manufactured products that stay in both the environment and the body for an extremely long time. They are known to cause serious health issues such as cancer, birth defects, hormonal disruption, and more.

According to The Guardian, the EPA's plan is to change how chemical risk evaluations take place and potentially intervene in state laws on forever chemicals, including California's Proposition 65.

"This will increase health risks to consumers by exposing them to toxic chemicals," an EPA employee told The Guardian on the condition of anonymity.

"It also allows the market for toxic chemicals to continue, because it maintains the financial incentive for them to be made for all these consumer products."