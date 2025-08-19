USDA ends solar and wind projects in massive blow to climate action
Lebanon, Tennessee - The US Department of Agriculture blamed wind and solar energy for environmental "destruction" and announced that it will no longer fund such projects if they are located on productive farmland.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Monday doubled down on the Trump administration's war on renewable energy, announcing a historic halt to wind and solar energy development.
"Just announced in Lebanon, [Tennessee] – effective immediately – American farmland will NO LONGER use taxpayer dollars to build solar farms," Rollins announced in a post on X.
"Millions of acres of prime farmland is left unusable so Green New Deal subsidized solar panels can be built," Rollins claimed. "This destruction of our farms and prime soil is taking away the futures of the next generation of farmers and the future of our country."
"Starting today, [the USDA] will no longer deploy programs to fund solar or wind projects on productive farmland, ending massive taxpayer handouts. Also ENDING the use of panels made by foreign adversaries like China."
Prior to Rollins' announcement, the USDA provided approximately $2 billion in funds for renewable energy projects via its Rural Energy for America Program.
Trump administration's war on renewable energy
The program guarantees loan financing for agricultural producers and rural small business owners who are looking to improve their energy efficiency and make renewable energy investments.
Since re-entering office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on climate action and renewable energy. To do so, he has derailed crucial reports and attacked states that have pursued renewable projects.
On Trump's first day in office, he signed an executive order declaring a "national energy emergency" and expanding the drilling of gas and oil across the US.
Cover photo: AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images