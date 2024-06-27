Frogs take to saunas to steam off deadly fungus

Australia - A deadly fungus has been attacking Australia's green and golden bell frogs, pushing them into the bowels of extinction. Now, a new solution has appeared, but it's nature is certainly a surprise.

Saunas might be the answer for these endangered frogs. © Collage: Unsplash/Austin Santaniello & Screenshot/X/@AnthonyWaddle

Scientists have published a report in Nature, titled "Mini saunas save endangered frogs from fungal disease," which advocates for the placing of these frogs in small plastic shelters and basically steaming the fungus off their bodies.

The idea is that the containers will increase in temperature to a point at which the fungus cannot survive but the frog itself is completely unharmed. By doing so, you preserve the frog and destroy the deadly fungus.

It is believed that if these devices are distributed widely and made readily available, then a targeted campaign could greatly improve the viability of Australia's green and golden bell frog population.

Speaking to Science about the report, conservation biologist Brian Gratwicke said that "it's a super innovative and impressive paper" and shared that he believes "the implications are very hopeful."

The paper itself described the mini sauna idea as "a simple, low-cost solution to provide warm conditions" that are suitable enough "to clear the infection and remain disease free."