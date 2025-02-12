Giant geyser of boiling lava explodes on Hawaiian volcano Kilauea

Honolulu, Hawaii - The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has erupted again in an event that began in the Halemaumau crater on Tuesday morning (local time) , according to the earthquake observatory USGS.

Lava shot about 330 feet into the air and bright red lava fountains could be seen in a USGS livestream on the YouTube video platform.

The current eruption on the summit of Kilauea is the ninth there since December 23, 2024.

The eruptions in the summit region have been known to last between 13 hours and eight days, with breaks of less than 24 hours in between in some cases.

The eruption is taking place in a closed area of the volcano's national park, though the earthquake monitoring station warned that escaping volcanic gases could have far-reaching effects.