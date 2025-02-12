Giant geyser of boiling lava explodes on Hawaiian volcano Kilauea
Honolulu, Hawaii - The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has erupted again in an event that began in the Halemaumau crater on Tuesday morning (local time), according to the earthquake observatory USGS.
Lava shot about 330 feet into the air and bright red lava fountains could be seen in a USGS livestream on the YouTube video platform.
The current eruption on the summit of Kilauea is the ninth there since December 23, 2024.
The eruptions in the summit region have been known to last between 13 hours and eight days, with breaks of less than 24 hours in between in some cases.
The eruption is taking place in a closed area of the volcano's national park, though the earthquake monitoring station warned that escaping volcanic gases could have far-reaching effects.
Kilauea volcano is one of the most active in the world
The 4,091-foot-high Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It is located on the largest island in the Hawaiian island chain, which itself bears the name Hawaii and is also known as the Big Island.
The Pacific archipelago is located around 2,299 miles southwest of the US west coast.
The capital Honolulu is located on the island of Oahu to the northwest of the Big Island.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/@usgs