Glaciers melting much faster than expected, scientists warn

Leading scientists have warned in a new study that the world's glaciers seem to be melting at a rate far faster than anticipated, raising serious concerns amid the global climate emergency.

A study that combined data from more than 230 regional estimates and conducted by 35 teams of scientists across the globe has revealed that glaciers are melting at a shocking rate – much faster than previously predicted.

Since the year 2000, about 5% of the world's glacier ice has melted, the equivalent of 6500 billion tons of ice. As action stalls on climate change, the pace of this ice melt is becoming exponentially greater.

"Since 2000, glaciers have lost between 2% and 39% of their ice regionally and about 5% globally," the study reveals in its abstract.

"Glacier mass loss is about 18% larger than the loss from the Greenland Ice Sheet and more than twice that from the Antarctic Ice Sheet," the scientists found.

"Our results arise from a scientific community effort to collect, homogenize, combine and analyze glacier mass changes from in situ and remote-sensing observations."