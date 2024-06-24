Half of Malaysia's coral reefs bleached in latest climate catastrophe

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - The Malaysian Fisheries Department revealed on Sunday that upwards of half the country's coral reefs had been bleached due to rising ocean temperatures.

Coral reef ecosystems around the world are facing mass bleaching events as waters warm. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

In a statement to the press on Sunday, the Department of Fisheries in Malaysia revealed that an assessment taken between April and June this year had found that more than half the country's reefs had been bleached, AFP reports.

Coral bleaching can be caused by a number of different factors, including agricultural runoff and pollution, but is predominantly the result of increased water temperatures.

There are few ecosystems on Earth more vulnerable to climate change than the coral reef, which only grows at a rate of less than an inch a year. Coral requires a delicate balance of minerals in the water and a temperature that does not vary more than a few degrees at any time.

Malaysia is famous for its reefs, and they act as a huge tourist pull, leading the department to issue a warning that "If bleaching is greater than 80%, further management interventions may include temporary access restrictions to protect affected reefs."

Tour operators were also urged to only take a controlled number of tourists on trips to the reefs to reduce pollution, fishing, and the potential of damage being done to the coral.