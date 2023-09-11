Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again!

Kilauea, Hawaii - Hawaii's Kilauea volcano , one of the world's most active, erupted again on Sunday, spewing fountains of lava more than 80 feet high.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted on Sunday with spewing lava reaching heights of more than 80 feet. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Kilauea began erupting at around 3:15 PM, the US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.



"The eruption was preceded by a period of strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit," it said.

It is the third time the volcano has erupted this year, after bursting to life in January and June.

A USGS livestream from the rim of the caldera showed fountains of lava erupting from multiple fissures in the crater.

"Lava fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset, but remain up to about 20-25 meters (65-82 feet) high," the volcano observatory said in an update.

The observatory raised the volcano's alert status from "watch" to "warning" and the aviation alert was increased to red.