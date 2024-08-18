How hungry beetle larvae are combatting trash buildup: "The beetles have the answer"

Tunja, Colombia - In the far-flung Colombian highlands, beetles are the secret weapon in an innovative project to combat the ever-growing environmental problem of trash buildup .

View of larvae of Hercules beetle (Dynastes hercules) eating organic waste at Tierra Viva farm in Tunja, Boyaca Department, on July 18, 2024. © Luis ACOSTA / AFP

Here, larvae of the enormous rhinoceros beetle eat through piles of organic garbage that would otherwise end up in polluting landfills.



But that's not all! The larvae's feces is gathered and sold as fertilizer, and when the beetles reach adulthood, they are sold as pets to clients as far afield as Japan.

"The beetles have the answer" to garbage disposal, said environmental and health engineer German Viasus, who runs the project in Colombia's central Boyaca region.

The concept is simple, cheap and, Viasus believes, an example that would be easy to replicate elsewhere in the world.

Each week, his facility in the city of Tunja receives about 15 tons of waste generated by some 40,000 inhabitants of neighboring municipalities.

It is piled up as food for the voracious larvae, which can grow to the length of a human hand.

Other larvae are held in tanks where they consume leachate – a fluid produced by organic waste decomposition that can be damaging to ecosystems.