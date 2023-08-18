Hurricane Hilary: California braces for downpours and flood danger

Baja California, Mexico – Hurricane Hilary, gaining ferocity on its march toward Southern California, is expected to bring pounding rain and a "distinct risk" of flash floods, the weather service says.

Flood water already began to rise as Hurricane Hilary strengthened in Armeria, Mexico. © REUTERS

The storm, gaining strength off the southern tip of Baja California, strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Friday.

It is expected to reach landfall in Mexico on Friday night. However, the cooler water will likely weaken the storm significantly by the time it reaches San Diego County, according to meteorologist Brandt Maxwell of the National Weather Service.

"Right now it's looking like we'll still have a tropical storm when it moves into Southern California, but it's going to be weakening pretty quickly," Maxwell said.

The storm is expected to impact Southern California starting Sunday evening through Monday, bringing rainfall amounts previously unheard of during the summer months. It could be the first tropical storm to make landfall in California with hurricane-force winds since records began.

"The most important thing will be the heavy rain, which will be widespread, and there's a distinct risk of flash flooding," Maxwell said.

A flood watch is set to take effect along the coast from Ventura to San Diego County from Sunday evening through Monday night. Inland counties such as Riverside, San Bernardino, and Imperial will also have a flood watch in effect this weekend through Monday.