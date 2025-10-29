Hurricane Melissa hits Cuba after turning Jamaica into a "disaster area"

Havana, Cuba - Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba early on Wednesday after ripping a path of destruction across Jamaica, which authorities have designated a "disaster area."

Hurricane Melissa, downgraded to a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning, made landfall in Cuba after devastating Jamaica. © REUTERS

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Melissa, which it described as an "extremely dangerous hurricane," had weakened to a Category 3 storm before it made landfall in Santiago de Cuba province on the island's southern coast.

It hit with maximum sustained winds of approximately 120 miles per hour, the NHC said, after fluctuating between Category 3 and Category 5, the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Windspeeds of the storm, which is now about 60 miles west of Guantanamo, have eased slightly to a maximum of 115 miles per hour, but it was still causing "flooding rains and dangerous storm surge."

Curtains of rain, dark skies, and raging seas lashed Cuba, as local authorities declared a "state of alert" in six eastern provinces.

Authorities in Haiti, east of Cuba, ordered the closure of schools, businesses and government offices on Wednesday.

Cuban authorities reported that about 735,000 people have been evacuated so far.

"It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we will recover," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on social media platform X.