Indigenous witnesses testify to "traumatic loss" in Montana climate trial

The father of youth plaintiffs Lilian and Ruby testified to the cultural losses they suffered as Montana's groundbreaking climate trial continues. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Shane Doyle, father of plaintiffs Ruby (15) and Lilian (12), spoke on Day 3 of the Held v. Montana trial about the challenges his family has faced in maintaining precious Crow Nation traditions amid the worsening climate emergency.

One of those traditions involves the picking of chokecherries, a fruit commonly found near the family's home in Bozeman.

Normally, chokecherries are ripe in late summer, but heat and drought driven my human-made warming have made the fruit's season less predictable. These changes have enormous implications for the annual fair at the Crow Indian Reservation, where chokecherries typically play a central role.

"I don’t think there’s anything comparable in American society to what kids experience at the Crow Fair," Doyle testified, according to The Guardian.

But with the shifting seasons, the ability for Crow people to uphold their cultural heritage has come under threat. "It’s something that people have so closely associated those two things for so long, over 100 years, and now we’re seeing a shift," Doyle said.

Wildfires, smoke, and heavy rains are also wreaking havoc on the summer fair, leading in some cases to cancelations. For Ruby, who has been diagnosed with asthma, the conditions exacerbate respiratory conditions and make it more difficult to participate.

Doyle described having to miss the festivities as a "traumatic loss" for his daughters.