Judge blocks Trump administration's efforts to slash EPA grants

Washington DC - A US district judge has blocked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from being able to reappropriate climate grant money that was slashed as part of Trump administration purges.

The EPA has been blocked from removing $20 billion in climate grant money and reappropriating it for other purposes. © AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

US district judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order on Tuesday pausing the termination of funding to three environmental nonprofits' grant agreements with the EPA.

The order stops Citibank, which holds some of the funds, from distributing the money back to the EPA or another government agency to be used for any other purposes.

Chutkan paused funding cuts to the Climate United Fund, Coalition for Green Capital, and Power Forward Communities on the basis that the EPA had failed to take the legal steps required to terminate the grants.

In a ruling, Chutkan said that the contracts had been terminated on the basis of "waste, fraud, and abuse" but that officials had failed to provide any evidence to support their claims.

The EPA offered "no specific information about such investigations, factual support for the decision, or an individualized explanation for each Plaintiff," she said. "This is insufficient."