Maine sues fossil fuel companies over climate deception

Augusta, Maine - Maine is taking legal action against big oil companies, accusing them of intentionally deceiving the public about the harmful climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction.

A ferry sails by petroleum tanks in Portland, Maine. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

The state's Attorney General Aaron Frey announced the lawsuit against Exxon, Shell, Chevron, BP, and Sunoco, as well as the American Petroleum Institute lobby group, on Tuesday.

"For over half a century, these companies chose to fuel profits instead of following their science to prevent what are now likely irreversible, catastrophic climate effects," Frey said in a statement.

"In so doing, they burdened the State and our citizens with the consequences of their greed and deception," he added.

The complaint accuses the companies of knowing as early as the 1960s about the damaging impacts of fossil fuels and engaging in PR campaigns to try to obscure the truth about human-driven climate change.

The attorney general's office is seeking a jury trial and damages to compensate the state for past costs and future mitigation efforts.

"For decades, big oil companies have made record profits, taking billions out of the pockets of Maine people while deliberately deceiving them about the harmful impacts of fossil fuels – impacts that Maine people see and feel every day," said Governor Janet Mills.