Man lost for a month in national park survives on mushrooms and berries

North Cascades National Park, Washington - Having gone missing on July 31, Robert Schock was thought by many to be dead. Yet, after 30 days of surviving the wilderness on not much more than a few berries, he made it out.

Having gone missing on July 31, Robert Schock was thought by many to be dead. Yet, after 30 days of surviving the wilderness of North Cascades National Park on not much more than a few berries, he made it out. © IMAGO/SuperStock

After parking his car at a trailhead in Washington state's North Cascades National Park, Robert Shock took off with his dog Freddy for a 20-mile run he had done many times before.

Because he had expected to only be out for a few hours before he returned home, Schock didn't bring a big hiking backpack with all the essentials.

As a result, when he got lost, he found himself in a true pickle.

"I don't know how to fish. I want to finish a course as fast as I can and come back home," Robert Shock told People magazine.

"I had no shirt. I had a pair of shorts, I had Freddy, and a dog pan. These were the only items in my small backpack."

Shock became seriously lost when he came across terrain that had been seriously altered during wildfires in 2021 and 2022. As a result, he became stranded in the wilderness for 30 days.

"When I got out there, the trail was no longer there," Schock said. "I was curious to know what happened to this trail and my curiosity kind of kept me going."

He was stranded without any mobile phone reception or a supply of proper clothes, food, or anything to keep warm.

The situation became desperate as the days progressed, and he thought that he was going to die.

On the third day, losing hope, Schock let his dog Freddy go off on his own, hoping that he would find his own way back home. The dog was found a few days later.

Over the course of the next month, Schock survived on very little, just a few berries and mushrooms that he found close to abandoned bear nesting grounds he was using as shelter.

"I ate that thing all day long, and it just tasted like a normal mushroom you would have on a pizza or something... It was the only thing I had to eat the entire time other than berries, they were pretty nasty," he said.