Mississippi tornadoes kill and injure dozens in violent storm

Silver City, Mississippi - Violent storms have claimed the lives of at least 23 people and injured dozens in Mississippi, the state's emergency management service said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wrote on Twitter.

"Information regarding sheltering and feeding operations coming soon," it added.

At least one tornado swept through the state, the National Weather Service confirmed. It caused damage in the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork, the agency said. There were also reports of other tornadoes, some of which came from the neighboring state of Alabama.

One resident told CNN of heavy destruction. "I've never seen anything like it," Brandy Showah of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, told the broadcaster. "This was a great small town – and now it's gone."