New York Climate Week 2023: The best pop-ups to visit

Climate Week in NYC takes place from September 17-24 and brings together the global community to spotlight the climate crisis and possible solutions.

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Climate Week 2023 has officially kicked off in New York City, and there are a number of exciting events worth checking out to commemorate it!

Climate Week NYC runs from September 17-24. © Unsplash/@markusspiske Climate Week NYC brings together the global community to spotlight the climate crisis and possible solutions to it. Running from September 17-24, the annual festivities are a must-see for New Yorkers looking to promote progress for the environment. To celebrate the city-wide event, we found the coolest pop-ups created in honor of Climate Week from all around the Big Apple!



Giant illuminated whale art installation in the Garment District

A 55-foot-long steel whale has taken up residence in the Garment District. © Screenshot/Instagram/garmentdistrictnyc A 55-foot-long illuminated steel whale has taken up residence on the pedestrian plazas between 38th and 39th Streets in Manhattan's Garment District. The art installation is called Echoes - A Voice from Unchartered Waters and was created by artist and researcher Mathias Gmachl to inspire deeper thought into how our daily routines can affect the environment. The installation, which also includes a melodic soundscape component, will run from September 12 through November 13, 2023.

Organic Valley's farm fresh pop-up at Rockefeller Center

Organic Valley took over Rockefeller Center's Channel Gardens to help teach consumers about the positive climate effects of small dairy farms. © Screenshot/Organic Valley Farm at Rockefeller Center Organic Valley threw a two-day garden pop-up from September 20-21 at Rockefeller Center. The Rockefeller Center gardening and landscape firm Manscapers worked with Organic Valley to transform the Channel Gardens into an immersive pastureland experience. Visitors could sample Organic Valley cheeses, learn about how cows are milked, contribute to Organic Valley's climate pledge mural, take pics with a vintage tractor, and enter to win free Organic Valley milk for a year. The pop-up was created to help show consumers how small organic dairy farms can help reverse the harmful effects of climate change.

EMERSON COLLECTIVE's Climate Science Fair on the High Line

EMERSON COLLECTIVE's Climate Science Fair takes place on the High Line from September 20-23. © Screenshot/Climate Science Fair EMERSON COLLECTIVE is running a Climate Science Fair on the High Line from September 20-23 with a monumental lineup of speakers from Bill Nye the Science Guy to Conservation International and more! The website for the event calls the event "a celebration of optimism at work, innovation at scale, and community in action for a just and sustainable world." The interactive exhibit and public programming showcase platforms climate activists, problem solvers, and thought leaders to help shape the future of our world's climate.