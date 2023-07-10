Northeast pummeled by storms and flooding that kill at least one person

New York, New York - The northeastern US was hit Monday by heavy rain and flooding across several states a day after storms and flash floods washed out highways and killed one person in New York state.

Stony Point, New York, was among the many towns in the northeastern US hit by flash flooding from torrential rain. © via REUTERS

Parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont were under flood warnings as of 6:00 AM EDT Monday, with states in the region recording rapid rainfall and "life-threatening" flash floods, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



Heavy rains in New York state on Sunday turned streets into raging waterways, washing out bridges, leaving roads impassable and leading Governor Kathy Hochul to declare states of emergency in two counties.

The Orange County Emergency Management office on Monday confirmed one fatality in Highland Falls, in New York's Hudson Valley, where "historic floods" caused significant damage. Local media said a woman was swept to her death in a flash flood in the valley as she tried to evacuate her damaged house with her dog.

Hochul said Sunday that up to eight inches of rain had created "life-threatening conditions due to flash flooding."

On Sunday evening, more than 12,000 customers had lost electricity in the state, but by early Monday that figure had dropped to 6,000.

Amtrak rail service was suspended between New York City and state capital Albany "due to severe weather conditions" as of 5:30 AM, the company said in a statement.

New York State Police said on Twitter Monday that the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County was "closed between State Route 82 and Beekman Road due to flooding."

There was no estimated time for its reopening.