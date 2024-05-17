Ron DeSantis sparks outrage over bill striking climate change from Florida law

Tallahassee, Florida - Democrats on Thursday slammed a new law introduced by Florida that makes climate change a lesser priority and largely removes the phrase from statutes in the hottest state in the mainland US.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation into law undermining green energy efforts and removing climate change from state statutes. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The legislation, which was signed Wednesday by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and comes into effect in July, also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the coast while reducing regulation on gas pipelines.



"The legislation I signed today... will keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state," said DeSantis, who suspended his presidential campaign in January and endorsed Donald Trump for the White House.

"We're restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots," he added.

Critics said the move ignores the threat of climate change in Florida, which is second only to Hawaii for yearly average temperatures.

The so-called "Sunshine State" experienced a record-breaking heat wave last summer as temperatures in its southern waters briefly topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.