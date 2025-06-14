San Antonio left reeling after catastrophic flooding kills at least a dozen people

San Antonio, Texas - Flooding from heavy rains in Texas led to at least 12 deaths, officials reported Friday, with more reported missing.

Catastrophic flooding caused the deaths of at least 12 people in San Antonio as heavy rainfall continued in Texas. © Collage: Screenshot/ X/ San Antonio Zoo & TikTok/@belliittaaa

Intense downpours hit Thursday morning in San Antonio, causing flash flooding on roads which pushed vehicles off the streets into a nearby creek bed, according to KENS5.

The station reported the San Antonio Fire Department was searching for additional victims, including a young child.

City officials reported the death toll had reached 10 fatalities by Friday afternoon.

The death toll rose to 12 on Saturday, with authorities confirming the identities of seven people between the ages of 28 and 61.

"Our hearts are with the families of those we've lost to this week's flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a post on X.

"I want to personally thank our San Antonio first responders and their families for their sacrifices toward the recovery efforts."

City officials said first responders had conducted to over 70 water rescues and 16 high water investigations since the flooding began.