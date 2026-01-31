Southern states blasted by dangerous blizzard after historically deadly US snow storm

Columbia, South Carolina - A powerful snow storm bore down Saturday on southern states as icy weather that has left more than 100 dead intensified in regions of the US not used to freezing conditions.

South Carolina, North Carolina, and other southern states are under threat of powerful snow storm. © Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Heavy snows were falling Saturday morning in North Carolina and neighboring states, as authorities urged residents to stay off the roads and warned oceanfront structures were threatened by the storm.

The freezing weather forced NASA to postpone a key fueling test over the weekend of the 322-foot rocket waiting on the Cape Canaveral launch pad in Florida. That in turn is likely to push back by at least a couple of days a planned, manned Moon flyby slated for next month.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that an explosively deepening coastal cyclone will bring moderate to heavy snow, high winds, and possibly blizzard conditions for the Carolinas.

"An intense surge of arctic air behind the coastal storm will send below freezing temperatures down toward South Florida by Sunday morning," the service said, adding that it could experience the coldest temperatures there since 1989.

It issued a winter storm warning for all of North and South Carolina into portions of Georgia, eastern Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as southern Virginia.

In South Carolina, the public works department in the state capital Columbia was preparing its eight snow plows for deployment for the first time in five years, local news network WIS10 reported.

The mercury was set to dip there to a low of 15 degrees Fahrenheit at the weekend. On average it ranges between 35 and 60 degrees during January.