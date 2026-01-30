NASA delays Moon mission over frigid temperatures in Florida

Cape Canaveral, Florida - NASA on Friday postponed the earliest date that astronauts could fly to the Moon due to forecasts of freezing temperatures at the Florida launch site.

NASA has delayed the launch of the Artemis 2 mission due to freezing temperatures at the launch site. © Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP

The earliest window for the moonshot will now be February 8, two days later than scheduled.

NASA was preparing to conduct a key fueling test over the weekend of the 322 ft. rocket that is on the Cape Canaveral launch pad in Florida.

But Arctic air surging across the US has hampered life for days with frigid temperatures that came on the heels of a deadly winter storm.

Tropical Florida is not immune: the normally sunny state could experience its lowest temperatures in decades that are forecast to hover around freezing.

"The expected weather this weekend would violate launch conditions," NASA said in a statement.

Weather permitting, NASA crews now are aiming to conduct their final tests Monday, after which a launch date will be determined.

The change narrows the possibility that NASA can launch their Artemis 2 team of four astronauts on their Moon flyby in February – just three days of potential windows remain in that month.

The team remains in quarantine in Houston, NASA said.

Heaters are atop the Orion capsule to ensure it stays warm, the space agency said, and purging systems are in place and configured for the colder weather to maintain proper environmental conditions.

NASA officials are also preparing to launch a crew to the International Space Station, a mission that is being closely coordinated as it is currently planned to happen within days of a potential Artemis 2 launch.

The next NASA crew rotation to the ISS could happen as soon as February 11, but depending on the Artemis plans, it could get delayed.