Thousands of protesters march for climate at COP30 summit in Brazil

Belém, Brazil - A large protest march formed at the UN climate change summit in Brazil on Saturday, the halfway point of the international conference.

Indigenous people, climate activists, and human rights advocates gathered to march for justice in Belém, which is hosting COP30. © REUTERS

Thousands of Indigenous people and international climate activists marched through the center of the city of Belém, where COP30 is taking place.

With the March for the Climate, demonstrators are fighting for climate justice and the defense of Indigenous communities' ancestral lands, which are threatened by loggers and illegal gold miners. They are also protesting against the imperialism and colonialism of Western powers and the US in particular.

Unlike during previous climate conferences in authoritarian states like Azerbaijan, protests have been allowed to take place in the Amazonian city as the talks proceed.

On Friday, dozens of Indigenous people and other climate activists blocked the main entrance to the conference for hours. On Tuesday evening, Indigenous activists stormed the entrance hall of the otherwise heavily secured tent city. They forcibly broke open doors and engaged in a scuffle with security forces.

At COP30, around 200 countries are still discussing until the end of next week how global warming can be curbed more quickly.

The focus is on a roadmap to move away from oil, gas, and coal. In addition, there are demands from developing countries for financial aid to better adapt to the dire consequences such as more frequent and severe rainfall and droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, and storms.