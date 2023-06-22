Tornado devastates another Texas town, killing multiple people

Matador, Texas - A powerful tornado left at least four people dead and ten injured in the Texas town of Matador, where officials and residents were already grappling with a heat wave.

Officials in Matador, Texas, sift through the rubble after a tornado caused severe damage and killed at least four people. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds," the fire service in the neighboring city of Lubbock said in a statement posted to Twitter Thursday.



"There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries," it said.

The statement said that given the high temperatures, the city had opened a cooling center for residents.

Matador, with a population of about 600, is the main city in Motley County in north Texas.

The US National Weather Service, confirming the toll, described "significant damage" on the west side of Matador with several buildings heavily damaged or destroyed.

It reported at least four tornadoes on Wednesday in Texas. Rain and strong winds also hit some cities in the state.