Tourists hunker down for Hurricane Milton at Disney World – but first, a few rides

Orlando, Florida - With Hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida, the state's tourism golden egg Disney World remains open Wednesday, if only for a few, wet hours.

© Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Arriving at the world-famous theme park in plastic ponchos, the MacDonald family from Scotland was relaxed and ready to "get a few hours in" before riding out the storm at their hotel.



"We're not worried, we've got water" stored up, said Emma MacDonald (51), making her second trip to Disney in a decade.

Just a few days into their two-week vacation, she said they were not disappointed with the situation.

"Just nothing you can do," she said.

She said the number of evacuees staying at their hotel who fled Florida's west coast, which is expected to be pounded by a Category 4 Milton overnight, put the situation into perspective: "It's them we feel sorry for."

The family was among dozens arriving at Disney – some 60 miles inland from Florida's west coast – under covered skies, with alternating light and heavy rain.

Only a few hundred cars were in the parking area about an hour after opening time, and buses from hotels around the resort were arriving mostly empty.

But a full contingent of workers was out and ready to screen and move the crowd on their way into the park.

Disney, the state's largest employer, said it would close at 2 PM on Wednesday and possibly remain shut down on Thursday, depending on the storm damage.