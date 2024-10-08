Hurricane Milton looms over Florida as areas brace for "worst storm" in over a century

Tampa, Florida - Hurricane Milton barreled towards Florida as a weakened but still major Category 4 storm on Tuesday, threatening the state with a second ferocious hurricane in as many weeks.

Hurricane Milton approached Florida as a Category 4 storm, with the state is bracing for another potentially catastrophic event. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Forecast to batter Mexico's Yucatan peninsula as it churns eastward, Milton triggered evacuation orders and warnings of savage conditions on Florida's west coast.



"If the storm stays on the current track, it will be the worst storm to impact (Florida's) Tampa area in over 100 years," the National Weather Service said.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 155 miles per hour, it said – weakening slightly from earlier in the day to a Category 4, the second highest on the scale.

Communities hit by the deadly Hurricane Helene, which slammed Florida late last month, raced to remove debris that could become dangerous projectiles as Milton approaches.

"All this stuff is just wind fodder that's going to just be blowing down the street and hitting who knows what," said David Levitsky, a retired homeowner on Treasure Island, in Pinellas County.

Residents on the low-lying island have been piling up debris from Helene's flooding in their front yards for removal.

Florida authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas including some parts of Tampa, a metropolitan area of more than three million people that could take a direct hit.

A major storm surge for Florida's west coast is forecast for Tuesday night or early Wednesday, and Tampa – where zookeepers are rushing to get animals to safety – could suffer an influx of water up to 15 feet above ground. Rainfall of up to 15 inches is expected to cause severe flash flooding.