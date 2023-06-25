Tropical Storm Cindy grows as Tropical Storm Bret fizzles

Two tropical storms were still churning Saturday morning with one gaining strength and another petering out, according to the National Hurricane Center.

People in Bathsheba, Barbados, wrap up a tarpaulin after Tropical Storm Bret passed north of the island. © REUTERS

As of 11 AM on Saturday, Tropical Storm Cindy has sustained winds up to 60 mph with higher gusts. It was located about 535 miles east of the Lesser Antilles moving west-northwest at 20 mph.



Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 60 miles, but for now it’s no threat to land.

"On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week," the NHC said.

It’s also not expected to become the season’s first hurricane, but lose strength as it stays in the Atlantic encountering shear and devolve into a remnant low by the middle of next week.

Already facing a short lifespan is Tropical Storm Bret, which lashed the Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday as it entered the Caribbean.

At 11 AM Saturday, Bret was located about 55 miles north-northwest of the northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia moving west at 21 mph. Its maximum sustained winds have fallen to 45 mph with higher gusts with tropical-storm-force winds extending out 140 miles.

"Additional weakening is forecast, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by tonight," the NHC said on Saturday.