Trump administration opens more lands in Alaska wildlife refuge to oil and gas drilling

Anchorage, Alaska - The Trump administration on Thursday moved to open more lands in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum speak to the media during an executive order signing event regarding Alaskan mining in the Oval Office of the White House on October 6, 2025. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During an event dubbed "Alaska Day," the US Department of the Interior announced it was opening 1.56 million acres across ANWR's Coastal Plain for oil and gas leasing, claiming the move would improve public health and safety for Alaskans.

"From day one, President Trump directed us to unlock Alaska’s energy and resource potential while honoring commitments to the state and local communities," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement.

"By reopening the Coastal Plain and advancing key infrastructure, we are strengthening energy independence, creating jobs and supporting Alaska’s communities while driving economic growth across the state," he added.

The move marked a reversal of Biden-era protections the previous administration instituted in the ANWR.

On top of that, the DOI said it had completed right-of-way permits for the Ambler Road, a 211-mile industrial mining road green-lit by Donald Trump earlier this month. It also approved construction of a road from King Cove to the Cold Bay airport, which would pass through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy praised Trump as "amazing" and "a force like no other" during the "Alaska Day" event.

"I told the president, it's like Christmas every morning," Dunleavy said. "I wake up, I go to look at what's under the proverbial Christmas tree to see what's happening. And here's another example of more presents for not just Alaska, but for this country."