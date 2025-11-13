Trump administration sued over land swap that would allow road to be built in Alaska wildlife refuge

Anchorage, Alaska - Alaska Native Villages and conservation groups have sued the federal government over a land swap they say threatens a wildlife refuge and Indigenous subsistence rights.

Geese fly low over the Izembek lagoon in Alaska's Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. © IMAGO / piemags

The Native Village of Hooper Bay, the Native Village of Paimiut, Chevak Native Village, and the Center for Biological Diversity launched a lawsuit challenging the exchange of around 500 acres of lands in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge for 1,739 acres of King Cove Corporation lands.

The land swap is aimed at enabling the construction of a road from King Cove through the refuge to the Cold Bay airport.

The US Department of the Interior announced it had approved the construction during at event in Washington last month dubbed "Alaska Day."

The complaint – filed in the US District Court for the District of Alaska – states that the road would harm migratory birds some Alaska Natives rely on for food. It argues that federal defendants under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act to eliminate or minimize adverse impacts to the subsistence resources of Native Villages.

"As Yup’ik people from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, we are already living with the front-line impacts of climate catastrophe," Angutekaraq Estelle Thomson, traditional council president of the Native Village of Paimiut, said in a statement.

"Izembek’s eelgrass wetlands are a lifeline for emperor geese, black brant and other birds that feed our families and connect us to Indigenous relatives across the Pacific. Trading away this globally important refuge for a commercial corridor devalues our lives and our children’s future."

"We are joining this lawsuit because defending Izembek is inseparable from defending our subsistence rights, our food security and our ability to remain Yup’ik on our own lands."