UN human rights chief warns of "terrifying" climate change dystopia

New York, New York - Climate change threatens to deliver a "truly terrifying" dystopian future of hunger and suffering, the United Nations' human rights chief warned Monday.

Volker Turk, the United Nations' human rights chief, said climate change threatens to create a future full of hunger and suffering. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Volker Turk slammed world leaders for only thinking of the short term while dealing with the climate crisis.



Turk told a UN Human Rights Council debate on the right to food that extreme weather events were wiping out crops, herds, and ecosystems, making it impossible for communities to rebuild and support themselves.

"More than 828 million people faced hunger in 2021. And climate change is projected to place up to 80 million more people at risk of hunger by the middle of this century," said Turk.

"Our environment is burning. It's melting. It's flooding. It's depleting. It's drying. It's dying," he said, evoking a "dystopian future".

"Addressing climate change is a human rights issue... there is still time to act. But that time is now," he said.