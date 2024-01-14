Volcanic eruption threatens Icelandic village as houses are engulfed

Reykjavik, Iceland - Houses caught fire after a new volcanic eruption sent smoke and lava spewing out near the Icelandic fishing port of Grindavik Sunday, just hours after villagers were evacuated to safety, authorities said.

A new volcanic eruption sent lava spewing out near Grindavik on Sunday. © Sergei GAPON / AFP

It was the North Atlantic nation's fifth volcanic eruption in under three years. The most recent occurred just weeks ago, on December 18, in the same region, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

At least two houses were seen engulfed in fire on live images broadcast by public television RUV.

The blaze then spread from one home to another.

"In a little village like this one, we're like a family, we all know each other as family – it's tragic seeing this," local resident Sveinn Ari Gudjonsson told AFP.

"It's unreal, it's like watching a film," added the 55-year-old, who works in the fishing industry.

The first eruption began at 8:00 AM local time (3:00 AM EST) on Sunday when a crack opened in the ground nearly 500 yards from the town. A second crack then opened around midday on the edge of town, with that lava engulfing the homes. Jets of glowing orange lava flowed out, and a huge smoke cloud rose against the dark sky.

Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson was to address the nation at 8:00 pm, RUV said.

"No lives are in danger," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, but "infrastructure may be under threat," he wrote, adding that airline flights had not been affected.

Most of the 4,000-strong population of Grindavik had been evacuated as a precaution on November 11 after scientists said a tunnel of magma was shifting beneath them. A series of small earthquakes – sometimes hundreds per day – created large cracks in roads, homes, and buildings.

Shortly after the December 18 eruption, residents were allowed to return for brief periods. They were authorized to regain their homes permanently on December 23 but only a few dozen chose to do so.