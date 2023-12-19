Volcano in Iceland erupts spectacularly, spewing rivers of lava

Grindavik, Iceland - A volcano in Iceland was still erupting Tuesday morning, hours after geysers of molten lava shot into the night sky following weeks of intense seismic activity southwest of the capital Reykjavík.

A volcano in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula erupted Monday night and has been spewing molten lava ever since. © via REUTERS

The eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula began Monday at around 10:17 PM local time (5:17 PM ET) after an earthquake swarm, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, referring to a series of small shakes.



Live-streamed footage of the eruption showed glowing orange jets of lava spewing from a gash in the ground, surrounded by billowing clouds of red smoke.

"We hope for the best, but it is clear this is a considerable eruption," Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir wrote on Facebook.

For weeks, the Nordic country had been anticipating an eruption on the peninsula southwest of the capital after intense earthquake activity, which prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of people and close the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa famed for its turquoise waters.

The meteorological office estimated that the volcano had opened a fissure about 2.5 miles long, with the southern end less than two miles away from the fishing town of Grindavik.

By 3:00 AM, the meteorological office said the intensity of the eruption had stabilized and "the activity is decreasing," although was unable to estimate how long it would last.

"We now wait to see what the forces of nature have in store," President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He added that protecting lives and infrastructure was the priority.