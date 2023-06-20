What does the UN high seas treaty mean for protecting the ocean?

New York, New York – The world's first international treaty to protect the high seas was adopted by the United Nations on Monday, and contains landmark tools for the conservation and management of international waters. But what does it really mean?

Schools of fish and marine life could be protected by the world's first internation treaty to protect the high seas, finally adopted by the UN. Now it must be ratified. © REUTERS

The landmark environmental accord designed to protect remote ecosystems vital to humanity was hailed as a "historic achievement" by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The treaty that will establish a legal framework to extend swathes of environmental protections to international waters.

International waters – outside the jurisdiction of any single state – cover more than 60% of the world's oceans.

Ocean ecosystems create half the oxygen humans breathe and limit global warming by absorbing much of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities. With so much of the world's oceans lying outside of individual countries' exclusive economic zones, and thus the jurisdiction of any single state, providing protection for the so-called "high seas" requires international cooperation.

The result is that they've been long ignored in many environmental fights, as the spotlight has been on coastal areas and a few emblematic species.

A key tool in the treaty will be the ability to create protected marine areas in international waters.

Currently, only about 1% of the high seas are protected by any sort of conservation measures.

Following more than 15 years of discussions, including four years of formal negotiations, UN member states finally agreed on the text for the treaty in March after a flurry of final, marathon talks.

The UN treaty, which will open for signatures on September 20, will go into force 120 days after 60 countries have ratified it.

"Countries must now ratify it as quickly as possible to bring it into force so that we can protect our ocean, build our resilience to climate change and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of billions of people," said Rebecca Hubbard of the High Seas Alliance.

Here are the key points of the text, officially known as the treaty on "Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction" or BBNJ.